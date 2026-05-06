Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law In Byculla Assault Case | X @ians_india & File Pic

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai granted bail to Khalid Khan, father-in-law of former Indian cricketer and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan, in connection with an assault case reported from the Byculla area.

Khalid Khan, along with Pathan’s brother-in-law, had been arrested by Mumbai Police following a dispute that allegedly escalated into violence. The sessions court, while granting bail, noted that Khan was not present during the initial altercation and that no further recovery was pending from him. The court also observed that the complainant, who was injured in the incident, has since been discharged from the hospital, as reported by ABP Majha.

What Is The Case About?

The case follows an incident on April 18, when a confrontation broke out after water splashed from a car onto pedestrians in the locality. According to the complaint, the argument quickly turned violent. The complainant alleged that he was assaulted by Shoaib Khan, identified as Pathan’s brother-in-law, after the initial dispute.

The situation reportedly escalated further when the complainant went to lodge a police complaint. He alleged that Khalid Khan and other relatives attacked him using bamboo sticks and baseball bats. In the assault, the complainant’s relative, Salman, sustained a fracture to his hand.

Police registered cross FIRs from both sides, indicating claims and counterclaims in the case. According to officials, Khalid Khan, along with his sons Umershad and Shoaib, and another accused, Shahbaz Khan, were involved in the altercation. While three accused were arrested, Shahbaz Khan is currently absconding.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: TMC MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law, Khalid Khan, along with his son and another relative, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and his family. CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.



(Source: Mumbai Police) https://t.co/InNNuAn3XT pic.twitter.com/wSiK7pac5y — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2026

Cops stated CCTV footage from the area has been examined as part of the probe, and the accused were earlier produced before a court, which had remanded them to judicial custody till May 2.

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