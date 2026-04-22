'Attempt To Defame Yusuf Pathan, He Has No Link To Feud': Former Cricketer & TMC MP's Family Hits Out After Relatives Arrested In Byculla Assault Case |

Mumbai: The family of former Indian cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has alleged a 'deliberate attempt to defame' him after three of his relatives were arrested in connection with an assault case in Mumbai's Byculla.

Speaking on the controversy, Imran Khan, Pathan’s brother-in-law, said the cricketer has no connection to the incident and is being unnecessarily dragged into a long-standing personal feud. “The scuffle that occurred on Saturday night was the result of enmity between two parties that has lasted for 10–12 years. Our brother-in-law’s name is being dragged into this unnecessarily; he has no connection to this feud. This is all being done simply to defame Yusuf Pathan,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Yusuf Pathan's brother-in-law, Imran Khan, says, "The scuffle that occurred on Saturday night was the result of an enmity between the two parties that has lasted for 10–12 years. Our brother-in-law’s name is being dragged into this unnecessarily; he has no… https://t.co/dgTcDOkOxd pic.twitter.com/ck3nFiA5UP — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026

Details On The Assault Incident

According to Mumbai Police, the clash began around 9 pm on Saturday when a vehicle driven by Yusuf Khan hit a pothole, splashing water on Shoaib Khan, a relative of Pathan. Despite an apology, Shoaib allegedly abused him, damaged his car with a bamboo stick, and assaulted him.

The situation escalated when Yusuf Khan later encountered Pathan’s father-in-law Khalid Khan alias Makaliq, along with Umarshad Khan, Shoaib Khan, and another relative, Shahbaz Pathan. Police said a heated argument turned violent, with the accused allegedly attacking Yusuf Khan and his family using wooden sticks and a baseball bat.

The assault left Yusuf Khan’s brother-in-law, Salman, with a fractured hand, while his uncle, Zaki Ahmed sustained serious injuries.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: TMC MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law, Khalid Khan, along with his son and another relative, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and his family. CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.



(Source: Mumbai Police) https://t.co/InNNuAn3XT pic.twitter.com/wSiK7pac5y — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2026

Following an investigation and review of CCTV footage, police arrested Khalid Khan, Umarshad Khan, and Shoaib Khan. The fourth accused, Shahbaz Pathan, remains absconding. The arrested individuals have been booked for assault and causing grievous hurt and remanded to judicial custody till May 2.

Counter-Complaint Filed Into The Matter

Police also confirmed that Umarshad Khan has filed a counter-complaint against Yusuf Khan and his father, suggesting the dispute may be part of an ongoing rivalry. Despite the arrests, Pathan’s family has maintained that the cricketer is being unfairly linked to the case, stressing that he was not present during the incident and has no role in the altercation.

A Mumbai court is expected to hear the bail pleas of the accused on Wednesday, while further investigation into the case is underway.