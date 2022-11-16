Mumbai: Court directs DIG to look into the mosquito menace in Taloja prison

Representative Image | Pixabay

Following an application by civil rights activist and accused in Bhima-Koregaon case, Anand Teltumbde, on Tuesday, a special court has directed the Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG, Prisons) to look into the mosquito menace in Taloja prison as the jail superintendent has not complied with previous orders to take precautions to control the situation despite repeated directions.

In mid-September,Teltumbde had made aplea seeking amosquitonet as the prison is infested with mosquitoes. In his plea made on Tuesday, he said that there is no reply from the jail’s superintendent despite the court’s direction to the authority to file one.

He pointed out that on Nov7, the court had given an ultimatum to the jail superintendent to be personally present onTuesday.