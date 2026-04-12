Mumbai Court Convicts Couple For Assaulting Housing Society Secretary Over Dispute During Online AGM | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Mazgaon, has convicted a couple for assaulting their housing society secretary in 2021. While sentencing Sanjay Sagvekar, 57, and his wife Usha, 45, the court granted them leniency under the Probation of Offenders Act, noting they had no criminal background and that the offence was over a “trivial reason”. The couple will remain under the observation of a probation officer for a year.

The conviction stems from an incident on September 30, 2021, at the MHADA Colony, Ghodapdev. Sagvekar and his wife, residents of the co-operative housing society, held a grudge against the secretary, Chandrashekhar Govind Salvi, because they were not permitted to speak and were muted during an online annual general meeting held earlier that evening.

At around 10 pm, as Salvi went out, the couple approached him on a bike. The duo began abusing and physically assaulting him. When Salvi fell, Usha kicked him on his ribs and back, then snatched and threw his mobile phone. Salvi was subsequently taken to a hospital, and a case was lodged at Byculla police station. Although the couple claimed they were being falsely implicated due to internal society disputes, the prosecution presented eyewitness testimony, medical reports of Salvi’s injuries, and CCTV footage capturing the assault.

“Sentencing them and causing them to suffer imprisonment would affect their social status and long future,” the court observed, noting that the two were family persons whose imprisonment would be disproportionate to the nature of the dispute.

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