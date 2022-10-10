Mumbai: Court allows Anil Deshmukh to visit private hospital for treatment of heart ailment

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh | ANI

Mumbai: A special court has directed that NCP leader Anil Deshmukh be taken to Jaslok hospital for a coronary angiography test after he made a plea through his advocate for the same on Monday.

The court directed that the superintendent of Arthur Road jail admit Deshmukh for the test and further treatment, if any, at the same hospital, at his own expense.

As per the order, Deshmukh will have to bear the expense of any police escorts that may be used for the purpose. It has also directed that the jail authorities place the report of the test before it.

The court has further permitted Deshmukh’s wife and daughter to be present with him during the hospitalization. Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in the money laundering case.

Deshmukh, who is currently imprisoned in Arthur Road jail on a money laundering charge, was admitted to the civic-run KEM hospital in May of this year after experiencing chest pain.The former home minister's plea to get treatment in a private hospital was opposed by ED.

Along with that, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.