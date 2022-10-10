ED challenges Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh; moves Supreme Court

Anil Deshmukh |

Enforcement Directorate has now approached Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was granted bail by the high court on October 5. The court had said that his bail will be effective from October 13 so ED could appeal in Supreme Court.

The ED contested his bail as soon as the apex court opened on october 10; it was shut until today for Dussehra.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

He was arrested by the ED in November last year. The CBI took him into custody in April this year.