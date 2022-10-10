e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiED challenges Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh; moves Supreme Court

ED challenges Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh; moves Supreme Court

Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was granted bail by the high court on October 5. The court had said that his bail will be effective from October 13 so ED could appeal in Supreme Court.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Anil Deshmukh |
Follow us on

Enforcement Directorate has now approached Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was granted bail by the high court on October 5. The court had said that his bail will be effective from October 13 so ED could appeal in Supreme Court.

The ED contested his bail as soon as the apex court opened on october 10; it was shut until today for Dussehra.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

He was arrested by the ED in November last year. The CBI took him into custody in April this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: WR launches pilot project to generate wind energy; turbines to be placed along...

Mumbai updates: WR launches pilot project to generate wind energy; turbines to be placed along...

Mumbai: Uddhav-led Shiv Sena leaders are confident on party's comeback, say it will 'rise like...

Mumbai: Uddhav-led Shiv Sena leaders are confident on party's comeback, say it will 'rise like...

Mumbai Fire Brigade sends notice to Chembur residential building over defunct fire system

Mumbai Fire Brigade sends notice to Chembur residential building over defunct fire system

Make in India: PharmNXT Biotech unveils first integrated manufacturing unit for single use...

Make in India: PharmNXT Biotech unveils first integrated manufacturing unit for single use...

Thane: Court acquits woman accused of killing her newborn girl child

Thane: Court acquits woman accused of killing her newborn girl child