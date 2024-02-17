Mumbai Court Acquits NCP Leader Ramesh Kadam In 2016 Threat Case | PTI

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court on Friday acquitted NCP leader Ramesh Kadam for threatening and abusing the chief medical officer of the Arthur Road Jail in 2016, as the officer himself did not support the prosecution case.

As per the case details, the former MLA had allegedly abused and threatened to kill Dr Rahul Ghule, as he was upset that a security guard was not available to accompany him to the JJ Hospital.

While deposing before the court last month, Ghule admitted that he lodged the case only on the directions of the then Superintendent of the prison against Kadam. Ghule was cross examined by Kadam's lawyer Prakash Salshingikar where in his deposition, Ghule said, Kadam abused Superintendent of the prison in a filthy language.

Read Also Mumbai: Chief Medical Officer At Arthur Road Jail Turns Hostile In Ramesh Kadam Abuse Case

Ghule Clarified Kadam Did Not Threaten Him

Ghule said that Kadam did not abuse or threatened him. Since the complainant himself did not support the case, the case was closed and Kadam was acquitted for want of evidence. At the time of the incident, Kadam was in judicial custody in a corruption case.