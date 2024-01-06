Mumbai: Chief Medical Officer At Arthur Road Jail Turns Hostile In Ramesh Kadam Abuse Case

Former Maharashtra MLA Ramesh Kadam | PTI

Mumbai: The chief medical officer at Arthur Road prison, who accused NCP leader Ramesh Kadam of threatening and abusing him in 2016, turned hostile on Thursday while deposing before the court. The medical officer said that he lodged the complaint on the insistence of the Superintendent of the Arthur Road jail.

On February 24, 2016, Kadam had allegedly abused and threatened to kill Dr Rahul Ghule, as the jail authorities failed to take the NCP leader to the JJ Hospital.

Accused Kadam abused jail Superintendant

Ghule told the court that on the day of the incident, there was a meeting in the office of Superintendent of the prison. During the meeting, Kadam entered the cabin and abused the Superintendent in filthy languages. However, Ghule said Kadam did not abuse or threaten him. Ghule also said that he lodged the case only on the directions of the Superintendent.

Kadam was arrested in August 2015 for alleged misappropriation of ₹132 crore from the funds of government-run Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (ASDC), which he headed.

The agency contended that the government had sanctioned ₹395 crore for various schemes launched by the corporation. But it was later found that Kadam had siphoned off huge amounts on the pretext of loan to various organisations and institutions where he was either head or part of the management.

The agency claimed that so far they have managed to get the details of the transactions worth ₹147 crore, which he has transferred to such institutes or family members for his benefits.