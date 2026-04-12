Mumbai Court Acquits Businessman In 2016 Molestation Case As Key Witness Fails To Testify | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bandra, has acquitted Suresh Mehta, a businessman and film producer, booked for allegedly molesting an aspiring model at a five-star hotel in Juhu in 2016. Mehta was acquitted after the prosecution failed to produce key witnesses to depose. According to the prosecution, Mehta and the model met at a party and remained in touch.

It was claimed that on February 1, 2016, Mehta invited the model to a five-star hotel under the pretext of offering her a role in a movie. The model alleged that upon her arrival, Mehta took her to a room and ordered a pizza. She claimed that when she got up to eat, the businessman touched her inappropriately, leading her to lodge a molestation case. Mehta maintained that he had been implicated in a false case.

The court noted that while the prosecution examined the model and a hotel manager, it could not bring any further witnesses. Crucially, the court found that the victim’s testimony could not be relied upon as she was not available for cross-examination by the defence advocate. Records show that after her initial testimony, the model was scheduled for crossexamination on April 6, 2024.

However, the proceedings were adjourned after the defence revealed they had not received a copy of her statement recorded before the magistrate's court. Despite several subsequent summonses, the victim failed to appear.

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