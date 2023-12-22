Mumbai: Couple Killed, Son Critically Injured After Their Car Collides With Bus On Dahisar Link Road | Representational Photo

A couple was killed and their son critically injured when their car rammed into a bus on Dahisar Link Road Bridge in Dahisar (East) on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shreehari Bangera, 50, and Shobha Bangera, 45. Their son, Rohan Bangera, 25, is currently in ICU. The family lived in Dahisar (West). Police have arrested the driver of the bus, Rahul Vishwakarma, 32, from Uttar Pradesh.

Details of accident

The police said the accident took place between 12.30pm and 1pm at the Dahisar (East) Anand Nagar Link Road Bridge.

The empty Neeta Travel bus, heading towards Virar, suddenly applied brakes and made a left turn. Rohan was driving the car at high speed with his mother, Shobha, seated beside him and his father, Shreehari, in the rear seat. The car rammed into the bus and slid underneath it. The couple sustained severe injuries. The police took them to Navneet Hospital in Dahisar (East), where they were declared dead on arrival.

Rohan suffered injuries to his legs and face and is undergoing treatment at Navneet. “Rohan Bangera is in ICU with a fractured right leg and facial injuries. We hope he will regain consciousness soon,” Dr Sunil Singh said.

Driver arrested

The bodies of Shreehari and Shobha were sent to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. The Bangera family were on their way to the market. They had plans for a family function in Bangalore on December 25.

The police have filed a case against the bus driver and taken him into custody. Dahisar police station inspector Ranipuri said, “The couple died at the scene, and their son remains unconscious. We currently have limited information about the Bangera family. Nonetheless, we have initiated legal proceedings against the bus driver and arrested him.”