e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Powai couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student

Mumbai: Powai couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student

The accused and the complainant had met on the Grindr app nearly two years ago.

Sherine RajUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Powai couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 33-year-old PhD student from IIT-Bombay has registered a complaint at the Powai police station against a couple for allegedly having unnatural sex and attempting to murder him. The police registered a case against the couple on Saturday but haven't made any arrests in the case so far.

The police said that the student met the couple on the Grindr app two years ago. The couple is well-educated and has well-paying jobs. According to the complaint by the student, the accused couple performed unnatural sex with him, turned him into a sex slave and also held his neck in a manner that could have killed him.

Read Also
Mumbai: Student group highlights caste discrimination at IIT Bombay amid student 'suicide'
article-image

Complainant alleges his body was burned

In the FIR, the complainant also alleged that the accused tried to perform tantrik sex and burned his body at various parts while keeping his hands and neck tied up.

Speaking about the case, senior police inspector Budhan Sawant of Powai police station said, “We have registered an FIR and are currently investigating the allegations made by the complainant. Once we have enough information we will go ahead and make arrests in the case.”

Read Also
Mumbai: 18-year-old IIT Bombay student jumps to death from hostel building; probe on
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane civic body officials remove LED screen of Jitendra Awhad in Kalwa, he calls it 'politics of...

Thane civic body officials remove LED screen of Jitendra Awhad in Kalwa, he calls it 'politics of...

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Mumbai: Powai couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student

Mumbai: Powai couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student

Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Mumbai: South-side foot over bridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Feb 15

Mumbai: South-side foot over bridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Feb 15