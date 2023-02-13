Mumbai: Powai couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student | File Photo

Mumbai: A 33-year-old PhD student from IIT-Bombay has registered a complaint at the Powai police station against a couple for allegedly having unnatural sex and attempting to murder him. The police registered a case against the couple on Saturday but haven't made any arrests in the case so far.

The police said that the student met the couple on the Grindr app two years ago. The couple is well-educated and has well-paying jobs. According to the complaint by the student, the accused couple performed unnatural sex with him, turned him into a sex slave and also held his neck in a manner that could have killed him.

Complainant alleges his body was burned

In the FIR, the complainant also alleged that the accused tried to perform tantrik sex and burned his body at various parts while keeping his hands and neck tied up.

Speaking about the case, senior police inspector Budhan Sawant of Powai police station said, “We have registered an FIR and are currently investigating the allegations made by the complainant. Once we have enough information we will go ahead and make arrests in the case.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)