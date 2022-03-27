Mumbai: Couple booked for forging landlord's sign claiming rent was paid

The Khar Police have booked a couple for allegedly duping their landlord by forging a receipt with fake signature, claiming that they have paid the rent. The complainant claimed that the accused duo hatched a plan to harass him and had also filed a suit in Bandra Small Cause Court against him. The complainant told police the accused couple who had signed a rental agreement in August 2020, had failed to pay the rent from February last year, and moreover, forged a receipt with his fake signature to show they had paid rent well in advance. The couple has been booked under IPC sections for cheating and forgery, the Khar police station official added.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:15 PM IST