Mumbai: Couple Allegedly Cheats Man Of ₹55 Lakh In Property Deal, Victim Forges Sale Deed In Desperation

Dadar Naigaon-based couple has been booked by the police for allegedly cheating a family to the tune of Rs. 56 lakhs after promising them to sell their property located in Spring Mill Compound.

The complainant Nagesh Modar (57), a resident of Naigaon in Dadar approached the RAK Marg police on Monday. Now retired, according to Modar, one of his relatives lives in the Spring Mill Compound, and next to her lived a man named Sachin Gholap. Gholap sold his property to his relative - Chandrakanth Patole and his wife Varsha. After Gholap’s death, the couple were looking to sell the property to someone, said Modar in his statement to the police.

Modar Seeks Refund After Transfer Obstacle Emerges

When Modar heard about it, he said he was interested in buying the property. The Patole couple met Modar in June 2022 and they decided on a deal of Rs. 61 lakhs for the property. As per their deal, Rs. 1 lakh will be paid separately to Gholap’s wife as a token, and the remaining to Chandrakanth Patole. Over the months, till Feb 2023, Modar managed to pay the money to Patole. He paid Rs. 55 lakhs via bank transaction and said the remaining Rs. 5 lakhs will be handed over after they receive the property.

The agreement document, made with Varsha Patole and Gholap’s wife Ashwini was ready and they submitted the same to the mill committee who informed Modar that the transfer of name wasn’t possible. Modar found out that the reason was the property was still under the name of Sachin Gholap and since his death, it will be only transferred to his wife.

Modar then approached the local MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who called everyone involved. After an extensive meeting, Kolambkar instructed the Patole couple to return Modar’s money as the property was under the name of Sachin.

Patole Couple Faces Legal Action In Rs 56 Lakh Property Scam

Instead of paying back the money, the Patole couple allegedly suggested creating bogus documents that would show the agreement has been cancelled and the money has been returned to Modar. Modar alleged that Patoles used the money he provided to their son who was in London, which they assured to pay back later. Believing their assurances, Modar went ahead to his lawyer and made a bogus document of cancellation of the agreement to show it to Kolambkar.

Modar now alleges that the Patoles’ made a bogus sale deed agreement which said they had paid Rs. 61 lakhs back to him. Modar said that he came to know about this in October 2023 from the mill committee.

Police have now booked Varsha and Chandrakanth Patole under sections of cheating, criminal breach of trust and common intention of the Indian Penal Code. A formal investigation has been initiated by RAK Marg police.