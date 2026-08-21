Mumbai Corporators Slam BMC Fogging Drive As Malaria Cases Rise, Demand Action At Construction Sites

BMC corporators have called for stronger fogging and mosquito-control measures at construction sites across Mumbai amid rising malaria cases | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Mumbai corporators across party lines have alleged that the BMC’s fogging drive exists largely “on paper,” with several construction sites having stagnant water left untreated. Amid rising malaria and dengue cases, they demanded regular, effective fogging at construction sites and other mosquito-breeding hotspots.

Calls For More Fogging Machines

During a discussion in the BMC’s Standing Committee, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators demanded at least one fogging machine for every ward, highlighting stagnant water and mosquito larvae at several construction sites.

Congress corporator Ajanta Yadav said fogging must be more effective as larvae are not being eliminated. BJP corporator Shivkumar Jha alleged that repeated calls to the BMC’s pest control department go unanswered and even corporators are not informed when fogging teams arrive.

BJP corporator Shital Gambhir said that BMC staff do not visit several construction sites for fogging, including sites that have remained shut for years, allowing mosquitoes to breed.

She also questioned the use of old fogging machines and asked whether such machines have an expiry date. Leader of House Ganesh Khankar said we have been raising the issue from the past three meetings but no concrete decision has been taken by the civic authorities.

Committee Seeks Immediate Action

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the issue is particularly important during the monsoon, especially over the next two months, and stressed the need for immediate preventive measures.

With dengue and malaria cases rising, he warned that failing to take adequate precautions would amount to negligence. He also directed that a detailed report be submitted at the next meeting.

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Malaria Cases Rise

As per civic data, malaria cases have risen from 2,852 during June 1–August 15, 2025, to 3,177 in the same period in 2026—an increase of 325 cases (11.4%). Dengue cases, however, declined from 1,217 to 1,079, a drop of 138 cases (11.3%).

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