Mumbai: Corporator Harish Bhandirge Seeks Crackdown On Illegal Parking, Encroachments In Kurla

Demand raised for action against illegal parking and encroachments in Kurla | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: Following growing concerns among local residents over illegal parking and footpath encroachments in Kurla’s Ward 164, local corporator Harish Bhandirge has sought urgent intervention from both civic and traffic authorities.

Concerns over congestion and misuse of space

In separate communications to the Kurla Traffic Division and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward office, Bhandirge highlighted the worsening traffic congestion, commuter inconvenience, and safety risks caused by unauthorised vehicle parking along key roads in the Gurunath area.

The issue, he noted, has escalated following recent civic works such as drainage reconstruction, which created open spaces now being misused for parking.

Safety concerns near school area

In a letter addressed to the Senior Police Inspector, the corporator pointed out that the affected stretch lies close to a school, leading to considerable hardship for students, parents, senior citizens, and motorists.

He also flagged concerns about alleged antisocial activities occurring around illegally parked vehicles during the night, raising safety concerns, particularly for women.

Call for civic action

A parallel complaint submitted to the Assistant Commissioner of BMC’s L Ward called for immediate civic action. While recent beautification and road repair efforts had improved accessibility and cleanliness, the absence of strict enforcement has resulted in a resurgence of indiscriminate parking, disrupting pedestrian movement and public order.

Demand for immediate measures

Bhandirge has urged authorities to implement prompt corrective measures, including restoring dividers or barriers and preventing vehicles from occupying pedestrian spaces. He stressed that timely intervention is crucial to maintaining safety and ensuring smooth traffic flow in the locality.

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Residents back crackdown

Local residents have also voiced support for the crackdown. Alexander Dsouza stated that following protests against illegal taxi parking and footpath encroachments, the corporator has directed the BMC to reinstall plant bins along the footpath and instructed traffic officials to ensure that taxis do not occupy pedestrian areas.

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