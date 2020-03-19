Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virus hits newly launched RO-RO service?

Mumbai: The newly launched RO-RO service started between Ferry Wharf, Mumbai, and Mandwa, Raigad, from March 15 was shadowed with dark clouds due to the outbreak of coronavirus, said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The state government has already restricted gathering at public places, including beaches. As the ferry service is supposed to be used by travellers visiting Alibaug, popular for its beaches, and as there is already restriction imposed, the expected crowd using this service, as of now, is less, added the official.

Following this, passengers taking the Ro-Ro service are being offered a concession in tickets like Rs 300 for passengers to be seated in the outer deck, indoor air-conditioned deck, and VIP lounge, and Rs 800 for a car (irrespective of the size). For motorcycles and bicycles, it is Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

The actual rates will be applicable once the services start running in full force. The actual ticket rates are divided into different categories like outer deck will be charged Rs 225, indoor AC lounge will be Rs 335, and the VIP lounge will be Rs 555 per person.

Similarly, for vehicles, there are different rates fixed: for small size vehicles Rs 880 will be charged, for medium-size vehicles Rs 1,320, for large vehicles Rs 1,760, for motorbikes Rs 120, cycles Rs 110, mini-buses Rs 3,300 and regular size buses Rs 5,500.

These fares are applicable for the one way trip only. While the facility to carry bus carrying passengers in the Ro-Ro vessel will be allowed after the passing of a few months.