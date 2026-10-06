Mumbai Coriander Prices Soar To ₹45 Per Bunch As Unseasonal Rain Cuts APMC Supply By Over 50 Per Cent

Unseasonal rain has damaged coriander crops and reduced market arrivals, pushing retail prices sharply higher across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Coriander prices have surged to Rs 40-45 per bunch in retail markets across Mumbai and surrounding areas, with a sharp decline in supply pushing up wholesale rates at the APMC market.

Heavy unseasonal rain and erratic weather in major producing belts such as Nashik, Pune and Satara damaged standing coriander crops, causing them to rot in the fields. Higher transportation costs have added to the pressure, while supplies arriving at the APMC market have fallen by more than 50%.

Supply Shortage Pushes Prices Up

With demand remaining high and supplies scarce, premium-quality coriander has touched record prices, increasing the burden on consumers. Prices are expected to remain elevated until harvesting begins in local and other districts and market arrivals improve.

The continued rise in leafy vegetable prices has also disrupted household budgets.

“Heavy rains have caused massive damage to standing crops. Since very little produce is reaching the APMC, we are forced to pay higher rates in the wholesale market itself. Until fresh supplies arrive in large quantities, prices are likely to remain elevated,” said Ramesh Shinde, wholesale vegetable trader, at APMC.

Also Watch:

Prices May Ease With Fresh Supplies

Traders said the situation could ease once fresh supplies reach wholesale markets in larger quantities. Until then, consumers are likely to continue paying higher prices for the staple garnish.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/