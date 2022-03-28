Mumbai: Cops told to form district level committees to combat drug menace in the state

In a bid to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the state, the state government has given directions to the police department for formation of Anti Narcotics Executive Committees at the district level. The said ten-member committees would be headed by the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police would have to keep vigilance on illegal cultivation of poppy seeds and cannabis in the district and also monitor and ensure that drugs are not supplied through darknet and courier. Most importantly, the Committee would also have to keep vigilance on the chemical factories in the respective districts and ensure that no illegal manufacturing or production of narcotics is being done and to keep special monitoring on the non-functional factories, government officials said.

According to the state government officials, the committee would include officials from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), District Surgeon, Food & Drug Administration Department, Customs department, State Excise Department and District Information Officer. "The said committees would have to take periodic stock of anti narcotics cases in the district, keep vigilance on illegal cultivation of poppy seeds and cannabis in the district and also monitor and ensure that drugs are not supplied through darknet and courier," said an official.

He added, "The committees would also have to gather information on the number of people who have got admitted at the de-addiction centers for de-addiction and they were addicted to which narcotics substance. The committees would also have to ensure availability of Drug Detection Kit and Testing Chemicals. The committee would also have to initiate awareness campaigns at district level to highlight disadvantages of drug consumption."

"The Committees would also have to collate information about the cases done and action taken by the district police, NCB, Excise and Customs department and prepare a database. The committees would also have to organise training for the officers handling Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act cases. The Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is the nodal officer in the state to deal with narcotics related cases, would be monitoring the work of the district level committees," the official said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:51 AM IST