Mumbai: Cops to summon home care service company in senior citizen's murder case | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the light of the revelation that the caretaker, who allegedly killed his 85-year-old employer, was booked for serious offences in 2013, the police has decided to summon the company through which he secured a job at the victim's house. A first information report (FIR) is pending against the suspect, Krishna Manbahadur Periyar, at the Vile Parle police station.

The probe, so far, suggests that the company – Health Care at Home Private Ltd – didn't approach the police for Periyar's background check. Investigation is also underway to ascertain whether the company has a no objection certificate for providing home care service.

Suspects background check was not done by company

The company didn't get the suspect's character verification done before employing him at the victim's house, said a police official. On Monday, the 85-year-old Dr Murlidhar Purushottam Naik was found dead with his hand and feet tied and handkerchief stuffed in his mouth. A day after, Periyar was arrested from Ahmedabad, while he was trying to escape to his home country Nepal. His elder brother, who lives in Mira Road, also works as a caretaker.

On Wednesday, he was remanded into police custody till May 15.