Mumbai: Cops summon BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil on April 13 in connection with cheating case

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team summoned BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil to appear tomorrow, April 13, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from decommissioning.

Earlier today, a three-member team of EOW conducted searches for BJP leader Kirit Sommaiya at his office, and other premises.

Maharashtra govt on Tuesday said that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have been untraceable after a case was registered against them, in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.



Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the state government will seek from the Centre the whereabouts of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category CISF security cover and is facing a cheating case in Mumbai.

The city police last week registered a case of cheating against former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused the father-son duo of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier ship Vikrant, which was scrapped in 2014.

Raut has also accused the Somaiyas of fleeing Maharashtra in the wake of the allegations and claimed that the former MP is hiding "in a BJP-ruled state, either in Gujarat or Goa". The BJP leader has, however, denied the allegations.

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday rejected pre-arrest bail application filed by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in connection with a misappropriation of funds case registered by the Mumbai Police.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:26 PM IST