e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Cops seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

The manufacture, distribution, and sale of gutkha are banned in Maharashtra as per law

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday seized banned gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh in suburban Goregaon and arrested two men, an official said.

The collective value of the seizure is Rs one crore, including the cost of the vehicle used for transporting the gutkha consignment.

The accused duo Siddhappa alias Siddhu Shivayojappa Pujari (40) and Saffan Sahab Maulla Sahab Shaikh (33) had loaded the gutkha consignment in their vehicle in Karnataka which was meant for delivery at various places in Mumbai, the official said.

The manufacture, distribution, and sale of gutkha are banned in Maharashtra as per law. A case was registered against the duo under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the FDA Act.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: FDA seizes banned Gutkha in Uran
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

RECENT STORIES

After Seema Patra controversy BJP Jharkhand says, 'Zero tolerance for atrocities against SC, ST...

After Seema Patra controversy BJP Jharkhand says, 'Zero tolerance for atrocities against SC, ST...

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesha

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesha

Thane: Police seize 'provocative' decoration material on Shiv Sena split at Kalyan Ganesh pandal...

Thane: Police seize 'provocative' decoration material on Shiv Sena split at Kalyan Ganesh pandal...

Mumbai: Cops seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

Mumbai: Cops seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

IT raids on two Kolkata business groups; find unaccounted income of Rs 250 crore

IT raids on two Kolkata business groups; find unaccounted income of Rs 250 crore