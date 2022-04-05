Mumbai: Cops register case against conman who extracted money from cop for passing info about arms dealer

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) had received a phone call from a man who claimed to be a 'police informer' and had information about an illegal arms dealer. The DCP then asked a police constable to coordinate with the 'informant' and apprehend the criminal. The informant then on the pretext of providing leads on an arms dealer, duped the constable by inducing him to pay for the tip-off. The police have managed to arrest the suspect, who has similar offences against him registered with Pune and Porbandar police.

The accused has been identified as Jogeshwari resident Khalilullah Khan alias Wasim.

According to the police, the complainant is constable JR Uthale, who is posted at the DCP Zone 1 office at Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate. As per the complaint, on October 29, last year, he had received a phone call from the DCP informing him that he had received a phone call from a person who identified himself only as Wasim from Koparkhairane. Wasim had told the DCP that he was a police informer and had information about an arms dealer and was willing to get the criminal apprehended.

The DCP then asked Uthale to coordinate with Wasim in order to get further information about the suspect and also provided Wasim's mobile number to Uthale. Uthale then contacted Wasim after which the latter told Uthale that he had information about a person who wanted to sell an illegally possessed pistol. Wasim assured that he would get the suspect to the Mira Road area, the FIR stated.

"As per the complainant, Wasim then demanded Rs 2000 from Uthale after which the constable had first sent him Rs 1500 and then Rs 500 through online payment mode. Since then, Wasim would avoid meeting Uthale saying that he would bring the suspect the next day. On February 02, Wasim called up Uthale asking him to give him more Rs 5000 after which Uthale told Wasim that once the work is done, then he would get Wasim paid a bigger reward from his seniors. Wasim then started hurling abuses at Uthale. Uthale then informed his seniors and then got a criminal offence registered against Wasim," said a police officer.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating).

"On the basis of technical intelligence, we have arrested Khan. He has similar offences against him registered with Pune and Porbandar police," said assistant police inspector Yogesh Kale of Navghar police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:09 AM IST