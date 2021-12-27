Mumbai: Cops register another illegal erotic web-series case after woman lodge complaint

A 25-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was forced into working in an erotic web-series and the said series was uploaded on a mobile application which aired the said series despite not been authorised to display such content in India. Malwani police have registered a case in this regard on Saturday and have initiated a probe in the matter. Earlier this year, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch had investigated a racket wherein erotic films were being made and had also arrested businessman Raj Kundra in one such case.

According to the police, as per the victim's complaint, in November last year, a woman identified as Saloni, on the pretext of giving the victim an opportunity to work for a lehenga (traditional dress) advertisement, tricked the victim to visit to a place at Madh in Malad (W). The victim in her complaint had further claimed that at the time of shooting, those present in the room, threatened her and forced her to get into obscene activity with another person, against her wishes. "The victim was forcibly made to do some erotic moves, which was filmed for a web-series. The said series was uploaded on an application and was made available for broadcast, the victim alleged in her complaint," said a police officer.

The police on Saturday registered a case under sections 3 (Prohibition of advertisements containing indecent representation of women), 4 (Prohibition of publication or sending by post of books, pamphlets, etc., containing indecent representation of women), 6 (Penalty) and 7 (Offences by companies) of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and sections 292 (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of The Information Technology Act.

