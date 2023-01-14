Mumbai: Cops recover ₹ 7 lakh in an hour after fraud; transaction could be reversed as crime was reported in golden hour

Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday managed to recover around Rs7 lakh after a cyber fraud was reported in the 'golden hour' meaning approaching the police at the instant after the crime. A woman professor working in a Mulund college had fallen prey to a job fraud after unidentified persons contacted her on WhatsApp and other social media platforms regarding a part-time job offer.

Unsuspecting, the complainant transferred Rs3.18 lakh to the fraudsters till Jan 9, the police said, adding that the cons managed to siphon off Rs10 lakh more on Thursday.

Sensing something amiss later, the woman called the cyber helpline no. 1930. “We immediately began the investigation and called the bank's nodal officer and managed to save Rs7.52 lakh before the entire amount could be withdrawn by the fraudsters,” said the police.

The complainant informed about the incident in the ‘golden hour’ which is the initial first hour after the crime has occurred. This helps in recovering as much amount as possible before the accused withdraws it from the bank account, explained the official.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) at the Mulund police station. Efforts are on to track the suspects.

