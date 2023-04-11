Mumbai: Cops of Anti-Narcotics Cell attacked during arrest bid |

Two police sub-inspectors (PSI) and a woman constable of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) were assaulted and injured by a mob on Saturday when they went to arrest a suspect in a narcotics case. According to the police, a tip-off was received that one Rizwan, who is absconding in a drugs case filed at the ANC's Azad Maidan unit, was hiding in Jogeshwari East.

Subsequently, a team of two PSIs and five constables reached Prem Nagar, Jogeshwari and started searching for Rizwan and even succeeded in tracing him. Upon seeing the cops, the suspect alerted his mother who came out of the house and started quarreling with the cops. Moments later, she was joined by 4-5 other women, all family members. They attacked the cops and one of the women bit the hand of PSI Awale, while Rizwan started running, taking advantage of the commotion.

Read Also Mumbai: ANC canine Honey not getting enough work

Cops hurt during scuffle

Despite the odds, the cops were quick to chase him but he entered a house. As PSI Bhalerao and a woman constable along with him was about to catch the suspect, another woman started a scuffle in which Bhalerao got hurt, while constable Shikhare was wounded in the neck.

Three suspects arrested, one on the loose

In the meantime, Rizwan managed to give a slip to the police, after which the injured cops came to the Meghwadi police station and lodged a complaint. Seven people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Meghwadi police station Senior Inspector Rajendra Mandhare said that three suspects have been arrested and the hunt is on for others. Rizwan and his mother are absconding and their house is locked, he added.