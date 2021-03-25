Mumbai: Cops keep vigil at public toilets to nab two teens accused of theft

After failing to trace the two pavement dwellers who were allegedly involved in housebreaking, the Samta Nagar police came out with a unique idea in order to nab them. The cops thought that as the two accused were pavement dwellers, they may still be using public toilets in the locality. They then started manning public toilets around Kandivali East and in just two days they were successful.

Last week, two unidentified persons entered Plaza Electronic shop at Navrangwadi at Akurli Road in Kandivali and escaped with 21 mobiles. Following the incident, the Samta Nagar police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for theft (380), lurking house-trespass or house-breaking (454) and Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night (457) and began their investigation.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera in which two teenagers were seen entering the shop from above and escaping with 21 mobile phones. The police tried to identify the two with the help of CCTV footages, they circulated their images among their informants however, no one was able to identify them.

Some people though said that they had seen these boys in the area however, they could not confirm their address.

Expecting accused to be pavement dwellers, the police turned their focus to the public toilets where the cops expected them to visit. When they showed their photographs to the people maintaining toilets, the people at Lokhandwala area of Kandivali told them that they had seen the accused at their toilets but did not know anything about them.

Thinking both the teenagers would come there, the Samta Nagar police kept vigil there, two days later when one of the boys came there, the police team nabbed him, he then led the police to his accomplice.

Both were take to Samta Nagar police station, where the cops recovered 10 mobiles worth Rs 1.7 lakh. When their age was verified it was revealed that both of them were minors aged 16 and 17 years, after which they were sent to children home in Dongri.