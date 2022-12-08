Mumbai: Cops get training on cybersecurity

Image Credit: (Representative/iStock)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday organised a cyber security training session for the police officials and staff as part of their mission to tackle cybercrimes in the city.

The session was inaugurated by the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police - Prevention and Cyber Crime. Along with them, several experts in the cybersecurity sector were present, including advocate Prashant Mali, Manoj Dubey, Sachin Dedhia, Ravi Mahajan, Vikrant Pawar and Rohan Yagnik. The experts furnished the officers with the knowledge of Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR), open source intelligence gathering (OSINT), collection of digital data and evidence, financial crime investigation, etc.

According to the Mumbai Police statistics, in the year 2021, a total of 2883 cases were registered that were related to cybercrime. During the following year, 2022, till now a total of 3,668 cases have been registered.