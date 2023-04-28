Mumbai: Cops foil robbery bid, arrest 5 history-sheeters during night patrolling

Representational image |

Five history-sheeters, including two teens, were arrested when they were about to commit a burglary, said Trombay police sub-inspector Sharad Nanekar. The suspects were identified as Muzammil Shafiq Ansari, 25, Muktalik Shaikh, 30, Afshan Ansari, 19, Rafiq Abdul Shaikh, 18 and Arif Amirddin Sayyed, 24, all residents of Trombay.

Three of the arrested have several cases against them

Ansari alias Sonu has seven cases registered against him at Trombay, Tilak Nagar and Govandi police stations. Muktalik Shaikh alias Kalya has 11 cases against him at Trombay police, while Arif alias Arif Chira has eight cases against him registered by the Trombay police as well as the CST railway police.

All the suspects were caught on Thursday during night patrol when they were spotted lurking outside a building entrance, while waiting for the opportune moment to commit robbery. Iron cutters, screwdrivers, knives and chilli powders were recovered from their possession.

Night patrolling increased, focus high on sensitive areas: Cops

“We have been receiving many complaints of housebreaking in the area as many people are out-of-town for summer vacations,” said Nanekar, adding that night patrolling has been increased and focus is on areas where the chances of burglary is high. Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Ravindra Ranshevre, cops take rounds of such areas, he added.

Describing the modus operandi of the arrested suspects, Nanekar said that they have a huge network and they know exactly which house is going to be vacant. During their interrogation, it came to light that they have broken into several apartments in the same area and even robbed lakhs of money but remained undetected.

Gang used chilli powder, pepper spray on security guards

The gang used to enter the building with covered faces, throw chilli powders or spray pepper on security guards. They carried necessary weapons like iron cutters to break locks of doors and safety cupboards.

All of them have been booked under section 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant provisions related to unlawful assembly of the Maharashtra Police Act.

As a precaution, several people now tend to inform the police about their trip to prevent burglary at their houses.