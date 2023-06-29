Mumbai: Cops Caution Citizens About Calls From Fake Cops, Courier Companies

Representational Image

The city police have issued an advisory alerting citizens about a trending e-fraud wherein scammers call their targets posing as customer care operators of a courier company or cops with the aim to exact money scaring targets with the fear of police action.

How citizens can safeguard themselves

The advisory mentions several ways that citizens can use to safeguard themselves from such frauds. The advisory says:

* Be cautious when you receive unexpected calls or messages and authenticate the legitimacy of the caller.

* Verify the identity of individuals claiming to be government officials or law enforcement agents before sharing privy details.

* Never share personal, financial or login details via phone, email, or messaging.

* Avoid making any financial transactions without authentication.