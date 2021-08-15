Mumbai: Cops can escort PNB accused in plain clothes for daughter’s engagement, says Court

A special court has directed the police to wear plain clothes while escorting Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Vipul Chitalia to his daughter’s engagement ceremony. Chitalia put forth a plea for the same as he said the presence of uniformed police officials would be embarrassing for him, his family and the groom’s side. However, the CBI had opposed this, stating that proper uniform is required to avoid any high risk. It pointed out that in the past he had tried to leave the country to escape the law. Earlier, on a separate plea seeking permission to attend the function, the court had allowed him to attend it.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:38 AM IST