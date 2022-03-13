Mumbai: Cops book Nitesh and Nilesh Rane for controversial statement against Sharad Pawar and Dawood

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane's sons BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane on Sunday were booked for alleging Sharad Pawar to have connections to Dawood Ibrahim.

A case was registered against the BJP MLAs at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station, on the complaint of NCP leader Suraj Chavan alleging that Nilesh Rane connected NCP chief Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim.

At a press conference, Nilesh Rane criticising Pawar said, "Why isn't Sharad Pawar asking Nawab Malik to resign? Is there any connection of Pawar to Dawood? I suspect that Sharad Pawar is Dawood's man in Maharashtra".

Meanwhile, Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane has approached Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against them in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:23 AM IST