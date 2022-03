The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday, March 15 the matter of Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitesh Rane who approached the Court to cancel FIR against them lodged by Malwani Police in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:34 PM IST