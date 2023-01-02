Mumbai cops arrest Kolkata man for sending threat mail to Bandra church

Mount Mary Church in Bandra | File Photo

A Kolkata resident has been arrested by the police for threatening to blow up the Mount Mary Church in Bandra, said police on Monday. They added that further probe is underway in the case.

Last week, the Bandra church had received a threat email warning of an attack by terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Following this, a case was registered at Bandra Police station under section 505 (3) of the Indian Penal Code.

A woman had earlier claimed that the mail was sent by her child who is mentally ill.

Following that mail, the church received another email with a similar threat. However, the motive behind why the Kolkata man sent a threat is yet to be ascertained.

A report in the Indian Express quoted the police saying that the accused was traced to Kolkata by tracking his IP address.

Threat received by Church

The Mount Mary church in Bandra increased its security checks since Thursday after it received a threat email warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the police, the email was sent in the feedback section of the church’s website around 7:28 pm on Thursday claiming that there would be a terrorist attack. However, a minute later, the church official received another mail at 7:29 pm in which a woman claimed that the threat email was sent by her 'mentally ill child' and she apologised for it.

The police have declared it as a fake threat but have registered a case under section 505(3) for further investigation.