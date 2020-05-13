Mumbai: Cop rushes to donate platelets on learning of shortage in hospital

Mumbai: Undaunted by the fear of contracting COVID19, the police force continues leading from the front to ensure citizens' safety. However, being on bandobast duty across the city does not mean they shirk their social responsibilities, as is evident from the story of the police inspector, who rushed to a hospital to donate platelets, on learning that there was a shortage.

A police inspector rushed to donate platelets to a hospital when other donors have turned their backs, for fear of getting infected. Police Inspector Manoj Hirlekar from Bhoiwada police station was shocked to be called by a prominent hospital and requested to donate platelets, since there is a shortage.

Hospital authorities said, due to the coronavirus pandemic, regular donors have stopped visiting hospitals, fearful of infection and this has led to a shortage. The police officer was a regular donor so the hospital contacted him.

"As soon as I received the call, I went to the hospital and donated platelets. Doctors said there was a shortage of platelets due to the outbreak of Covid-D19. I think in times of need, people should come forward and donate, after taking necessary precautions," said Hirlekar.

Last month, a police constable attached to the Govandi police station had donated Rs 25,000 to Chief Minister Relief Fund, for the battle against coronavirus.