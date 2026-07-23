Mumbai Cop Removed From Current Posting After Viral Video Shows Him Threatening Detained Students With False Drug Case |

A viral video purportedly showing a Mumbai Police constable threatening detained student protesters with being implicated in a false drug case has sparked fresh controversy over the police's handling of the ongoing student agitation in the city.

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The clip, shared by the Mumbai Congress on X, emerged amid protests led by the online platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the alleged NEET paper leak and police action on students. Demonstrations over the past few days have drawn large crowds to locations including Shivaji Park, Chembur and Azad Maidan.

In the video, a group of young protesters can be seen inside a police vehicle after being detained. A policeman seated in the front is heard warning them not to return to future protests. "If you are seen here again, I will ruin your lives," the policeman allegedly tells the students before claiming that he would implicate them in a fabricated narcotics case.

"I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags and your life will be finished," he is heard saying in the viral clip. The officer also allegedly tells the students that their repeated participation in protests has made his job difficult.

Mumbai Police Takes Strict Action On Cop In Viral Video

Taking serious note of the video, Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry to verify its authenticity and examine the circumstances under which the remarks were made. Police identified the officer seen in the video as Constable Pawan Sangle, attached to the Motor Vehicle Department and presently posted at Sion Police Station.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the constable has been removed from his current posting, reported NDTV. Police officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the departmental inquiry.

The controversy comes amid increasing scrutiny of Mumbai Police's methods to curb the ongoing student protests. Several protesters have alleged that law enforcement authorities adopted targeted measures to prevent repeat participation in demonstrations, including digital tracking and visits to their homes.

According to protesters, individuals named in existing First Information Reports (FIRs) or previously served legal notices received direct phone calls and messages from local police stations asking them to remain at home. Social media posts and screenshots shared by protesters also claim that some individuals were instructed to continuously share their live location via WhatsApp to confirm they were not attending protests.

In addition, several protesters alleged that notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were served digitally through messaging applications during the early hours of the day, directing them to appear before police for questioning in connection with earlier demonstrations.

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