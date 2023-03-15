Mumbai: Cop loses three teeth, gets stitches on lip after being hit by bike rider on Western Express Highway

Mumbai: Cop loses three teeth, gets stitches on lip after being hit by bike rider | PTI

While on VVIP bandobast duty in Borivali, a constable was critically hurt when a 32-year-old man rammed his two-wheeler into him as he crossed the Western Express Highway.

As per reports from Mid Day, the 40-year-old constable Amol Anant Yedre was taken by ambulance to Kandivali's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where three of his teeth were extracted during surgery. On his lower lip, he received two sutures as well.

Yedre was stationed at Omkareshwar Junction where CM Eknath Shinde was supposed to inaugurate a new bridge

The incident took place on Saturday at around 8.35 pm, opposite Shree Krishna Nagar in Borivali East. Officers said Yedre was stationed at Omkareshwar Junction with other cops because Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on his way to inaugurate a new bridge.

The constable was crossing the Western Express Highway when the speeding accused crashed into him, a police officer said. The bike rider, Manish Rohidas Abnave, was also injured after falling from the two-wheeler.

Accused bike rider also suffered injuries

Abnave lives at Ambika Society in Dahisar East. According to police, he also suffered injuries to both of his hands.

Yedre is currently assigned to the Kasturba police station, where a FIR has been filed against the rider.

The accused has been arrested under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).