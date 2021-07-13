Mumbai: Cop dismissed for securing CDR records sans permission

A police constable was dismissed for securing the call data records (CDR) of 12 persons who were involved in rash and negligent driving cases in 2017. The constable had sought the records without taking permission from the zonal deputy commissioner of police.

The constable, identified as Rajesh Hari More, was posted with the Vakola police station. “More was sent on deputation to the office of deputy commissioner of police, Zone 8.

During a departmental inquiry, it was learnt that he secured the CDR for 12 mobile numbers. All these were related to a 2017 case of rash driving registered with the Vakola police. More violated the norms and without taking permission from his superior, he wrote an email to the mobile service provider and sought the CDR of 12 mobile numbers,” states a circular release by the police.

“However, when the matter came to light, More was transferred to the local arms unit in Naigaon. After a departmental inquiry, he was dismissed from the service on July 10,” the circular stated.

As per rules, the CDR report can be secured only by an officer of DCP or superintendent of police rank.