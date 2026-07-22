Mumbai: Cooper Hospital Hostel Doctors Allege Contaminated Drinking Water Supply, Seek Urgent Corrective Measures

Resident doctors at Cooper Hospital have raised concerns over the alleged supply of contaminated drinking water in the hostel and demanded immediate remedial action | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 22: Resident doctors at HBT Medical College and R.N. Cooper Hospital in Juhu have raised serious concerns over the alleged supply of contaminated drinking water in the hostel, claiming that poor maintenance of water storage facilities and filtration systems has led to several students falling ill. They alleged that the problem recurs every monsoon despite repeated complaints.

Resident Doctors Raise Concerns

Dr Mayur Chaudhari, President of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at HBT Medical College and R.N. Cooper Hospital, said the association has received multiple complaints about contaminated drinking water being supplied in the hostel.

"The drums used for storing drinking water do not have proper lids and have not been cleaned this year, increasing the risk of contamination," Dr Chaudhari said. He added that the resident doctors have demanded immediate cleaning of the storage drums and installation of proper lids to ensure safe water storage.

The resident doctors also alleged that the water filters installed in the college and hostel are not cleaned regularly, resulting in the accumulation of algae inside the units. According to them, several students have reported falling ill after consuming water from these filters.

Doctors Seek Immediate Measures

Seeking urgent corrective measures, the resident doctors have demanded immediate cleaning of all water filters and the display of a maintenance schedule (Cleaning Chart) next to each filter to ensure regular upkeep and accountability.

They have also urged the college administration to conduct regular microbiological culture testing of water from every filter through the Department of Microbiology and display the test reports near the respective filters. This, they said, would help students verify the quality and safety of the drinking water being supplied.

Also Watch:

"These measures are essential to ensure access to safe and hygienic drinking water and to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases within the hostel," Dr Chaudhari said.

Dean Assures Inquiry

When contacted by The Free Press Journal, Dr Chhaya Shinde, Dean of HBT Medical College and R.N. Cooper Hospital, said she would look into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/