Infant's Body Found In Toilet At BMC-Run Cooper Hospital; Administration Lodges Police Complaint | File Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a clarification after reports emerged about an infant's body being found inside a women's toilet at the BMC-run Dr. R.N. Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

According to the BMC, the incident occurred on the morning of July 13, when a woman discovered an abandoned infant in the women's washroom of the Casualty Department on the ground floor of the hospital and immediately alerted the staff on duty.

Hospital follows protocol

Following the hospital's medico-legal protocol, the infant was immediately examined by a medical officer and was declared dead. The body was then handed over to the police for post-mortem examination.

Earlier reports had claimed that a female patient noticed a hand protruding from the commode at around 11 am, following which the ward staff, nursing team and hospital administration were alerted. Housekeeping staff later retrieved the infant from the toilet, and doctors from the paediatrics and obstetrics & gynaecology departments confirmed that the baby had died. Hospital sources had said the infant was male and weighed around 2 kg.

The BMC, however, has not confirmed these details in its official clarification.

Police investigation launched

The hospital administration has lodged a written complaint with Juhu Police Station, and the local police have launched an investigation.

Police are also trying to ascertain whether the woman involved was admitted to the hospital or had entered from outside. The post-mortem report is expected to determine the exact cause of death and provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the case.

The incident has drawn attention to similar unresolved cases in the city. On May 25, a newborn was allegedly abandoned in a toilet at Rajawadi Hospital, where the infant died the following day. The accused woman is yet to be traced.

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