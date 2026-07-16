MSRTC Extends 10% Temporary Fare Hike Till July 31 As Diesel Prices & Operational Costs Continue To Rise | AI

Mumbai: Commuters travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will continue to pay 10% higher fares till July 31, as the corporation has extended the temporary fare hike by another 16 days. The seasonal increase was scheduled to end on July 15, but has been retained due to rising diesel prices and mounting operational expenses. No decision has yet been taken on the corporation's proposal seeking a 13.5% permanent fare revision.

Cost pressures cited

The MSRTC said the extension was necessary to offset the increasing cost of running its services. Apart from higher diesel prices, the corporation is facing additional financial pressure due to revised employee salaries and allowances, along with rising prices of bus spare parts and tyres. Officials said the temporary fare increase will help maintain revenue while the proposal for a permanent fare revision remains pending with the State Transport Authority (STA).

The corporation's financial position continues to remain under strain. In May 2026, MSRTC earned transport revenue of ₹1,047.17 crore against operational expenditure of ₹1,096.07 crore, resulting in a gap between income and expenses. As many as 22 of the state's 31 divisions failed to generate enough revenue to meet their operating costs, highlighting the financial challenges faced by the public transporter.

The proposal for a permanent fare revision also includes a plan to round off ticket fares to the nearest multiple of ₹5. The move is aimed at reducing disputes over small change and simplifying fare collection. However, the STA is yet to take a final call on both the proposed 13.5% fare hike and the revised fare structure. Until then, passengers will continue to pay the existing 10% temporary increase.

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