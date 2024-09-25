Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar

Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (M) |

A political storm is brewing in Mumbai as the Sambhaji Brigade has voiced strong objections to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction's consideration of former municipal councilor Pravina Morajkar for the Kurla constituency.

Accusations Made By Sambhaji Brigade Against Pravina Morajkar

The Brigade has accused Morajkar of exploiting the Atrocities Act to file baseless complaints against members of the Maratha community, prompting them to formally urge the Shiv Sena leadership to rethink her candidacy.

President Of Sambhaji Brigade's Mumbai Chapter Underscores The Gravity Of The Situation

In a letter addressed to Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the president of the Sambhaji Brigade’s Mumbai chapter underscored the gravity of the situation. They allege that during her time in office, Morajkar falsely accused over 11 individuals from the Maratha community of atrocities, aiming to harass them and damage their reputations.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, intended to safeguard marginalized communities, is at the center of this debate. The Sambhaji Brigade claims that Morajkar has misused this law to wrongfully implicate Maratha individuals, leading to considerable distress within the community.

Brigade Calls For Shiv Sena (UBT) To Withdraw Plans To Nominate Morajkar

In light of these allegations, the Brigade has called for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to withdraw any plans to nominate Morajkar, arguing that a candidate accused of weaponizing legal protections against a specific group should not be allowed to run for office. They fear that endorsing her could further alienate the Maratha community, which has raised alarms over the misuse of protective laws.

This controversy comes at a crucial time as Maharashtra approaches upcoming elections, igniting a broader discussion about the misuse of laws meant to protect vulnerable populations and its implications for community relations. The Maratha community, a key demographic in the state, has been advocating for recognition and rights, and the allegations against Morajkar have intensified these tensions.

Currently, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has yet to respond to the Sambhaji Brigade's letter or the accusations against Morajkar.