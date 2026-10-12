Mumbai Continues To Face 10 Per Cent Water Cut Amid Rainfall Deficit; BMC Urges Conservation

Mumbai residents have been urged to reduce water consumption as the civic body works to preserve limited reservoir stocks amid a rainfall deficit | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: With rainfall deficit in 2026 and earlier withdrawal of monsoon affecting water stocks in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents, commercial establishments and institutions to conserve water as the city continues to grapple with a 10% cut in water supply.

The existing 20% cut in water supply to industrial and commercial establishments and sports clubs will continue, the civic body said.

The BMC's Hydraulic Engineer's Department has formed special teams to prevent water losses caused by leakages. Officials have been directed to give priority to identifying and repairing leaks within specified timelines.

The BMC said on Monday that planning is being undertaken to meet the city's drinking water requirements up to August 31, 2027, in accordance with the state Water Resources Department's directives, and has issued additional instructions to ensure that water conservation measures are implemented strictly and that the available stocks last as long as possible.

The civic administration attributed the reduced rainfall to climatic factors, including El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), and said conserving the available reservoir stocks had become crucial amid rising demand and the possibility of higher temperatures.

Mumbai requires around 4,664 million litres of water per day (MLD), while the average supply from available sources stands at approximately 4,100 MLD.

Use borewell and treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes

Under the revised guidelines, residents have been urged to avoid leaving taps running unnecessarily, repair leaking taps and pipelines promptly, and minimise water use for washing vehicles and cleaning premises. Housing societies, commercial establishments, educational institutions and public facilities have also been asked to prioritise conservation.

The BMC has directed citizens and establishments not to use potable water for swimming pools. Wells, borewells and tube wells should be used as far as possible for purposes other than drinking.

Meanwhile, for road washing undertaken as part of pollution-control measures in accordance with High Court directions, the BMC has advised the use of treated water from sewage treatment plants or borewell water.

Construction sites have also been asked to use treated wastewater or borewell water for non-potable purposes. Similar instructions have been issued for vehicle washing, watering gardens, cleaning roads and maintaining public toilets and sanitation facilities.

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Save water, save life

Emphasising that water conservation is a collective responsibility, the civic body urged Mumbaikars to make careful water use part of their daily routine.

“Save water, save life” must translate into action rather than remain a slogan, the BMC said, stressing that every drop saved would help extend the availability of the city's limited water reserves.

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