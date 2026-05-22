Mumbai Content Creator Publicly Shames Juhu Beach Litterers With Fake Awards & Giant Cheques, Video Goes Viral | ‘katariaaryann

Mumbai: A content creator’s video has gone viral on social media showing him and his friends taking an unusual approach to discourage littering at Juhu Beach by handing out fake awards and oversized fake cheques to people allegedly caught throwing garbage in public spaces, with the aim of making them reflect on their actions.

In a video shared by user ‘katariaaryann’, the content creator and his group can be seen carrying a fake award trophy and a large mock cheque as part of what they describe as a social awareness experiment. At the beginning of the video, the creator explains that they would identify people allegedly littering and “reward” them sarcastically for dirtying public places.

Throughout the video, the group approaches three individuals. In one instance, a person is allegedly seen throwing garbage on the beach. Moments later, the group begins applauding the act before presenting the person with the fake award and cheque in an attempt to highlight the behaviour publicly and asking them to repaet it because they threw it so gracefully.

During the second interaction, the individuals becomes defensive and questions the group, asking what proof they had that he had thrown the garbage. The boys then pointed towards the cameraman, following which the individual apologised.

The group is later seen explaining to those approached that the country is beautiful and public places should be kept clean rather than being littered. The intention behind the activity, according to the video, was to make people feel accountable for their actions and encourage them to avoid repeating such behaviour in the future.



The video has gained traction online, with many social media users reacting to the unconventional awareness method aimed at promoting cleanliness and responsible civic behaviour.

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