'Most Trashed Beach': Foreign Tourist Reacts To Indians Carelessly Littering In Public Spaces; Calls It 'Shameful'

A travel vlogger’s blunt remarks about littering in India have ignited widespread discussion online, and surprisingly, many Indians agreed with him.

The video, uploaded on Instagram by the handle Joey Travels, shows the tourist walking along what he describes as the “most trashed beach” he has ever encountered. Surrounded by scattered plastic waste and debris, he criticises locals for not cleaning up after themselves and calls the situation “shameful.”

“Not the government’s job alone”

In the now-viral clip, the traveller says he won’t “go soft” on the issue. He argues that many people treat cleanliness as solely the government’s responsibility rather than a shared civic duty. According to him, the root of the problem lies in mindset, people are simply not conditioned to believe littering is unacceptable.

He also labels the behaviour “disrespectful to the planet,” framing the issue as not just a local concern but an environmental one.

Social media reacts, and many agree

The post has garnered over 77,000 views within two days, triggering a wave of reactions. While some users felt uncomfortable with the harsh tone, a significant number of Indians admitted the criticism was valid.

Several commenters stressed the lack of civic sense, suggesting that cleanliness and public responsibility should be taught more seriously in schools. Others argued that people prioritise keeping their homes clean but ignore public spaces. A few even linked the issue to deep-rooted social attitudes around sanitation work.

Interestingly, many self-identified Indians in the comments supported the traveller’s stance, urging fellow citizens to treat the criticism as constructive rather than offensive.

India’s ongoing cleanliness challenge

India has made notable efforts to address sanitation through nationwide initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, which focuses on improving waste management and eliminating open defecation. While infrastructure has improved in many areas, behavioural change remains a work in progress.

Urban beaches and tourist hotspots often struggle with waste accumulation due to high footfall, inadequate disposal systems, and lack of public awareness. Environmental activists have long emphasised that sustainable change depends on both policy enforcement and individual accountability.