Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge - See Pics

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Mumbai: A container truck reportedly got stuck under King's Circle railway bridge in Matunga.

As per reports from ANI, the truck was making its way from Delhi.

"The truck is coming from Delhi. I was driving on this road for the first time, so I could not figure out the height of the bridge," said the driver.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:04 PM IST