Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge - See Pics

Mumbai: A container truck reportedly got stuck under King's Circle railway bridge in Matunga.

As per reports from ANI, the truck was making its way from Delhi.

"The truck is coming from Delhi. I was driving on this road for the first time, so I could not figure out the height of the bridge," said the driver.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Loudpeaker Row: MVA leaders hold meeting in presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:04 PM IST