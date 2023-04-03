Mumbai consumer forum orders repair shop to return device: One can’t work without phone | Representative Image

A district consumer commission, Mumbai Suburban, has directed a Goregaon-based mobile repair shop to refund Rs12,200 which it charged from the complainant for repairing his mobile phone.

Observing that it's difficult to work without a phone, it also ordered to return the device as the shop didn't give it back when the aggrieved said that there was an issue despite repairs, and sent the phone for fixing again. The order dated March 14 (and made available recently) has to be complied with in two months.

Malad resident told his screen glass had broken, was charged Rs 12,200

According to Malad resident Giselle D'Souza, he gave his phone for repair in June 2021. Few days later, he was informed that his screen glass had broken and the repair charge would be Rs12,200. After receiving the repaired phone, D'Souza noticed a white bubble on the screen and informed the shop. He was told that the issue would resolve on its own in two days. However, the bubble became bigger and the next day the phone stopped working.

Man sent legal notice to shop in October 2021

When the mobile was again given for repair, the shop dilly-dallied at first and then said fixing the phone would take 14 days. The issue led to arguments between D'Souza and the shop proprietor. Fed up, the man sent a legal notice to the shop in October 2021 followed by a consumer complaint.

During the hearing, the commission stated that since the opposite parties didn't appear, allegations against them remained undisputed. However, D'Souza's demand for Rs 65,000 compensation was turned down as he could not provide the phone cost and year of purchase.

