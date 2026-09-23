Mumbai Consumer Commission Rejects Advocate’s Complaint Over ₹1,000 Shoppers Stop Vouchers

The consumer commission found that Shoppers Stop was justified in refusing vouchers against a purchase below the stipulated minimum amount | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Suburban Mumbai, has dismissed a complaint filed by a Saki Naka-based advocate against Shoppers Stop Ltd after the advocate failed to establish his claim that he was allegedly cheated by the store over the non-redemption of two Rs 500 discount vouchers.

The commission, in its order, said that the terms and conditions were clearly mentioned on the vouchers and that the purchase did not meet the minimum purchase requirement.

Commission Rejects Advocate’s Plea

The commission rejected the advocate’s contention that the terms and conditions printed on the complimentary vouchers were in very small font and that he could not read them due to his old age. The commission rejected this plea.

“We observe that the terms printed on the subject vouchers are binding. The Complainant is expected to read terms printed on the voucher and ‘could not read due to age’ cannot be a ground without any supporting evidence on part of the Complainant. The burden of Proof lies on the Complainant to prove deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. We therefore observe that the Complainant was entitled to redeem the said voucher only on nett purchase of Rs 2,500. We also observe that since the bill of Rs 1,404 was below the said terms of Rs 2,500 the refusal of the Opposite Party to redeem the same is justified,” the order copy reads.

Vouchers Issued After Purchase

The complainant, Advocate Rajendra Agrawal, had purchased wristwatches worth Rs 6,495 from Shoppers Stop’s Coimbatore store on October 13, 2015. He was given two discount vouchers of Rs 500 each for future purchases.

When his wife subsequently made a purchase worth Rs 1,404 at the retailer’s Linking Road, Bandra store on November 29, 2015, the store allegedly refused to accept the vouchers, stating that a minimum purchase of Rs 2,500 was required for each voucher.

Shoppers Stop, however, maintained that the vouchers clearly stated that they were redeemable on a subsequent purchase of Rs 2,500 or more. The company contended that the complainant’s Rs 1,404 purchase did not satisfy the condition. It also denied allegations of misleading conduct and deficiency in service.

Minimum Purchase Requirement Upheld

The commission held that the complainant had failed to establish that the voucher conditions were concealed or illegible. It noted that the minimum purchase requirement was printed on the front of the voucher and that the terms on the reverse were also readable.

The commission observed that the complainant was expected to read the terms and that his claim that he could not read them due to his age, without supporting evidence, could not establish deficiency in service.

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Since the subsequent bill was for Rs 1,404, below the stipulated Rs 2,500 threshold, the commission held that Shoppers Stop was justified in refusing redemption. It also found that the complainant had failed to prove coercion, misrepresentation or non-disclosure of the voucher conditions.

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