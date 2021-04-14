Mumbai: Consumer Commission orders recovery proceedings against Syndicate bank

It was however only on 22 March this year that the Commission passed an order on his plea for initiating recovery proceedings against the bank.

As per Section 25(3) of the Consumer Protection Act, if any amount is due from a person as per an order of the Commission, the person entitled to the amount can approach the Commission and the Commission can issue a certificate of the said amount to the District Collector. The Collector can then recover the amount in the same manner as done in arrears of land revenue.

The Commission’s President Sneha Mhatre ordered her office to send the certificate to the Mumbai District Collector’s office for appropriate steps and for the latter to recover the amount pending to the complainant through recovery proceedings as followed in arrears of land revenue. It also stated that the costs incurred in the proceedings be added to the amount to be recovered from the bank and that amount be recovered from it as part of the same proceedings. It has also directed that the enquiry proceedings as well as compliance be filed before it by the Collector’s office.