Bank employee unions to go on nationwide strike on 8 January; SBI, Syndicate Bank assure smooth operation

On January 8, banking services across the country are likely to take a hit as several bank unions are set to join the all-India general strike called by central trade unions.

According to reports, ten central trade unions have called a nation-wide general strike on January 8 "to protest against anti-labour policies" of the government. But ahead of the strike, banks have assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure smooth banking operations.

State-owned Syndicate Bank on Saturday said it is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its branches on January 8 -- the day of the general strike called by trade unions. In a BSE filing, the lender said it has received notice by the All India Bank Employees' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees' Federation and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress on the proposed one-day strike next week. "Bank has received notice...on the proposed strike on 8th January, 2020," Syndicate Bank said. The bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its all branches/offices on the day of proposed strike.