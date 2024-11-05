Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Postal Department To Compensate Mulund RTI Activist For Delay In Registered Mail Delivery

Mumbai Consumer Commission rules against postal service for delayed registered mail, ordering compensation for a local RTI activist | Representational Image

Mumbai: The South Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ruled against the General Post Office (GPO) and the Bhandup postal department for failing to deliver a registered letter on time, holding them accountable for deficient service. The commission ordered the postal service to refund the postal charges of Rs 30 and pay Rs 2,000 each for mental agony and litigation costs to the complainant.

The case stems from an incident on November 20, 2020, when 78-year-old RTI activist Bhagwan Karia, a Mulund resident, sent an appeal via registered post, paying Rs 30 in fees. The letter, however, was returned marked “Not Known” and “Closed.” Karia, seeking clarification on the failed delivery, was informed that the delay was due to postman Sushant Chalke’s oversight, prompting him to file a complaint with the consumer commission.

In response, the postal department argued that under Rule 170 of Post Office Guide Rules reads, a maximum fine of Rs 100 applies for undelivered or delayed mail, contending that this was the maximum compensation Karia should receive.

However, after reviewing arguments from both sides, the commission ruled that as a service provider, the postal department is obligated to deliver services accurately and on time, particularly when fees are paid for registered services. It held the postal department liable for deficiency in service, ordering the compensation.